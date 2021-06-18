PML-N leader rejoins PPP; son issued election ticket for AJK polls

LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ghulam Abbas Mir has rejoined its previous political party, Pakistan People’s Party, who had dissociated with PPP after having differences, ARY News reported on Friday.

Ghulam Abbas Mir has joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) again after parting way with PML-N while giving a major blow to the opposition party ahead of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

Bearing the fruit of his association with PPP, the political party issued election ticket to Ghulam Abbas Mir’s son to contest AJK polls.

Read: PPP chairman finalises six more candidates for AJK elections

Ghulam Abbasi Mir announced that Lahore will be made a stronghold of the Pakistan People’s Party under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. He added that he will not join PML-N again at any cost.

His son, Sahibzada Shabbir Abbas claimed that PPP will definitely grab victory in the upcoming AJK elections on July 25 from the Lahore seat.

Earlier in June, PML-N had suffered a major setback as its senior leader Sardar Tahir Iqbal along with his companions joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of the upcoming AJK polls.

The former PML-N leader had announced to join PTI while addressing a press conference with Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas in Islamabad.

Read: AJK elections: PML-N issues tickets to candidates of 36 constituencies

Addressing the press conference, Tanvir Ilyas had said that Sardar Tahir Iqbal’s inclusion in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will make the party stronger in AJK ahead of elections.

“More key leaders of different political parties will join PTI in coming days,” claimed Tanvir Ilyas.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided against forming any political alliances for the election of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly.

The Election Commission had announced that the general elections would be held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in July 2021.

