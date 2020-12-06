18 PML-N leaders booked for inciting people against govt in Lahore

LAHORE: Police on Sunday registered a case against 18 leaders and activists of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the COVID-19 and inciting people against the government, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the police booked PML-N’s senior leader and former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique and others for inciting people against the government in today’s rally.

The case was lodged at Lahore’s Sherakot police station. The FIR also contained clauses of the Punjab Sound System Regulation Act, violation of COVID-19 SOPs and provoking people against the government.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz had directed party leaders and workers to reach Lahore ahead of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally on December 13.

Addressing the PML-N’s social media workers convention in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz had said that Pakistan Democratic Movement was due to make “big decisions” in the next December 8 meeting and urged party workers to not fall under any “pressure”.

“I call upon all senators, MNAs and MPAs to respect the sanctity of people’s votes and should reject all kinds of pressure and obey their party’s decision which will be taken on December 8 PDM’s meeting,” Maryam Nawaz had declared.

