PML-N leaders draw judge’s ire for making noise in court

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik on Tuesday reprimanded two Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders for making noise during the hearing of a corruption case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Former Capital Administration and Development (CAD) minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and former information minister Marriyam Aurganzeb were talking to each in court when the judge summoned the former to the rostrum.

“I was thinking some illiterate people were making noise but someone told me that you are educated,” the judge said while pointing to the PML-N leader. “Don’t you have respect for the court,” he questioned.

The judge directed the people having nothing to do with the case to leave the court. Subsequently, Marryam Aurangzeb left the court premises.

The accountability judge resumed hearing into the Flagship Investment and Hill Metals corruption case against the former premier today as a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor began forwarding his final arguments.

