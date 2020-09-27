PML-N leaders in contact with govt after Nawaz’s tirade: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Sunday claimed that PML-N leaders have made contact with the ruling party after Nawaz Sharif’s tirade against the state institutions, ARY NEWS reported.

“The PML-N leaders are not ready to accept the narrative of their leader and have started approaching us,” he said while speaking with ARY NEWS and added that they had completely disassociated themselves from the narrative of the PML-N supremo.

He blamed that Nawaz Sharif chose a wrong path and instead of submitting replies in the court, he adopted a course of action that is against the national and public interest.

“His only aim to achieve with such a speech during the APC was to pressurize the government and state institutions to seek relief from them,” Shibli Faraz said.

He, however, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not the one who could be pressurized with such tactics and had made it clear that neither there will be an NRO nor cases will be withdrawn against corrupt elements.

Asking the opposition parties to go ahead with the resignation threat, Shibli Faraz said that the government would immediately hold polls on the vacated seats.

He further lamented JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for giving priority to personal interest over national interest.

The federal minister further announced the government had decided to immediately appoint 120 new judges in the accountability courts in order to expedite the accountability process.

Day to day proceedings will be carried out in the accountability cases on the pattern of Panama case hearing, he said adding the pending trials of the NAB cases will be completed soon.

Shibli Faraz said that Imran Khan is committed for accountability against the corrupt elements and this resolve is haunting the opposition parties, who are bent upon removing the prime minister at any cost.

