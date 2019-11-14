PML-N leadership is playing with Nawaz Sharif’s life: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Reacting on Khawaja Asif’s speech in the National Assembly, Federal Minister for Science and Technology said PML-N leadership is playing with the life of Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Thursday.

خواجہ آصف کا قومی اسمبلی میں بہت اہم دعوی خواجہ آصف کا قومی اسمبلی میں بہت اہم دعوی —- ’لا افسر نے کہا نواز شریف مرجائے ہمارا کیا جاتا ہے‘ — دیکھئے وفاقی وزیر فواد چوہدری خواجہ آصف کے انوکھے دعوے پر دلچسپ رد عمل#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Thursday, November 14, 2019

“Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal are running for elder Sharif’s position”, Fawad Chaudhry said while talking to ARY News.

The minister ruling out the career of Nawaz Sharif from country’s politics claimed that efforts are underway to replace him and added that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is doing politics over his health.

Chaudhry said the former prime minister is currently in his family’s custody, the PML-N leadership is not serious to send him abroad from the treatment.

Replying to a query, he said the government will obey the ruling of the court.

Read more: Govt allows Nawaz to go abroad for four weeks after submitting surety bonds

Speaking at the floor of the National Assembly, earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif had said we are Nawaz Sharif’s guaranteers, he will return back home after treatment.

Khawaja Asif said Nawaz Sharif is seriously ill and needs to be treated abroad, according to the suggestions of the doctors.

He had claimed that the government started playing politics on the matter when Nawaz Sharif agreed to fly abroad for his treatment. “Sharif was given relief by the courts on medical grounds.”

