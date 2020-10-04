70 per cent of PML-N members not standing by Nawaz’s narrative: Fawad Chaudhry

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Sunday that 70 percent of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members are not supporting their party’s supreme leader Nawaz’s narrative, ARY News reported.

“70 per cent of PML-N members are not standing by Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz’s [narrative] of targeting state institutions,” Fawad said while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fawad Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif is criticising state institutions just to protect his looted money. He said that the former prime minister has been visiting restaurants regularly in London and he should return back to Pakistan morally.

“Government is trying to bring back Nawaz Sharif,” he said and added that it would be easier for the incumbent in bringing Nawaz back to Pakistan as “he is a culprit”.

He urged the PML-N leadership to refrain from targeting state institutions, saying that it is against the national interest.

Read More: Nawaz’s speech aimed at blackmailing institutions: Fawad Chaudhry

Commenting over PML-N disgruntled MPAs, Fawad claimed,”More disgruntled PML-N MPAs are in contact with PTI leadership and they will reject the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and join PTI soon”.

Commenting on the PDM, the federal minister said the movement’s only objective is to spread chaos in the country.

The PTI minister advised opposition parties to hold their rallies in marriage halls as they have been failed totally in gathering public

Comments

comments