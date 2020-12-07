HAVELI LAKHA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Chhachhar has submitted his resignation with the party leadership after Maryam Nawaz asked the lawmakers to be prepared for en masse resignations from the assemblies, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to ARY NEWS over his decision to resign, Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Chhachhar said that Maryam Nawaz has hinted towards the resignations of the lawmakers during the social media convention yesterday.

He said that he had submitted his resignation from the Punjab Assembly seat to the party leadership. “I will accept any decision taken by the party in this regard,” said the PML-N MPA elected from PP-188 Okara.

Read More: PDM leadership to decide about en masse resignation: Sanaullah

It is pertinent to mention here that while addressing the PML-N’s social media workers convention in Lahore yesterday, Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan Democratic Movement is due to make “big decisions” in the next December 8 meeting and urged party workers to not fall under any “pressure”.

“I call upon all senators, MNAs, and MPAs to respect the sanctity of people’s votes and should reject all kinds of pressure and obey their party’s decision which will be taken on December 8 PDM’s meeting,” Maryam Nawaz declared.

Read More: Will leave my seat, but won’t give NRO to corrupt opposition leaders: PM Imran

The people of Pakistan will soon hear the good news, said Maryam Nawaz and added that she will lead a rally in Northern Lahore on December 7 organised in connection with the Minar-e-Pakistan public gathering on December 13 next week.

Comments

comments