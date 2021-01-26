PML-N withdraws NAB amendment bill in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: In a surprise move, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday withdrew the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Bill 2020 in the lower house of parliament, ARY News reported.

As per details, PML-N lawmaker Khurram Dastagir withdrew the bill during the National Assembly session.

“The opposition withdraws the bill proposed to amend the NAB law,” he said while taking back the bill.

However, the treasury benches did not oppose the NAB law bill and it was forwarded to the NA standing committee for further discussion.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz yesterday said that they will oppose any move pertaining to amendment in NAB law.

She made these remarks while talking to journalists following a parliamentary meeting of the PML-N in Islamabad.

On April 25, 2020 the federal government had decided to take coalition and opposition parties into confidence before issuing an amended National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance

