PML-N not to compromise on Nawaz’s health: Maryam Aurangzeb

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb on Saturday said that her party will not compromise on the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Talking to the journalists, Maryam Aurangzeb said that the court had allowed the ailing supremo of PML-N to travel abroad for treatment.

She maintained that it was clearly mentioned in the court’s verdict that Nawaz Sharif could stay abroad till complete medical treatment.

The spokesperson said that all the medical reports of the former prime minister had been submitted to the concerned authorities as per the law.

Read More: Punjab govt decided against extension in Nawaz Sharif’s bail, IHC informed

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government had informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) about the rejection of extension in bail of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sources privy to the development had said, the Punjab government had apprised the IHC about its decision not to extend Nawaz Sharif’s bail through a letter.

The former prime minister had failed to convince the provincial government for extension in his bail on the medical grounds.

The PML-N leaders had failed to provide fresh reports of their party supremo and the extension in bail had been rejected on the recommendation of the committee.

Comments

comments