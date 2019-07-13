PML-N wants political confrontation at any cost: Sumsam

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Saturday said that PML-N wanted political confrontation at any cost, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate General Public Relations Punjab, Sumsam said that conspiracies are coming to surface as warps and woofs were joining together.

Talking to different delegations, who called on him, the minister said that Sharif family was trapped in its own net. He said that Maryam Nawaz wanted to become a claimant and a judge at the same time and added that those leveling allegations on others should also have patience to turn an ear to truth.

The minister said that PML-N was backing the traders’ community for its own political agenda. He said that PTI government had already held negotiations with the traders and was ready to do so again, read the statement.

It was imperative to take strict decisions for achieving betterment of national economy, the minister said and added that PM Imran Khan wanted to put the country on the path of progress, prosperity and stability.

