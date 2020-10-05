PML-N announces to hold power show in Karachi  

KARACHI: Amid rising political temperature in the country, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced to hold a power show in Karachi on 12th of October, ARY News reported.

PML-N sources said that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other senior leaders of the party will attend the public meeting in the metropolis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had earlier announced to hold a mass public meeting in Karachi on 18th of October.

Read More: PDM announces to hold first rally on Oct 18 in Karachi

Earlier, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – a multiparty alliance of the opposition had announced to hold its first public gathering in Karachi instead of Quetta on October 18 (Sunday).

Speaking to media in Islamabad, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal had announced that the first rally of the Opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement due to take place in Quetta on October 18 will now take place in Karachi.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in the meeting of the steering committee of opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Ahsan Iqbal had said that former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf had been nominated as Vice-President of PDM while PML-N senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had been named secretary-general of opposition’s alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Comments

comments