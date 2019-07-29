PML-N, PPP must separate themselves from Fazlur Rehman: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has advised Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to separate themselves from JUI0F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported.

Addressing media outside the National Assembly, the PTI minister said that tenancy act should be imposed on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman because both parties have taken him on rent.

The PTI minister condemned the police torture on MNA and Fixit founder Alamgir Khan outside the Local Government Minister office.

He said that all cases against opposition leaders were made by each other during their regimes, adding that the protest by opposition parties over the matter is useless.

He added that United States President Donald Trump had given a clear and sound message to India on the Kashmir issue.

Read: PML-N leaders overplayed Irfan Siddiqui’s arrest for political mileage: Awan

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, slammed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday, saying that he is standing alongside with thieves which also exposes his anxiety for being distant from the power.

While talking to media representatives outside the Parliament House, Firdous Ashiq Awan said, “Maulana Sahib is standing side-by-side with robbers and the nation is well aware of their wrongdoings. Maulana Sahib! You should also remember that the act [to support robbers] is a violation of the teachings of religion.”

Comments

comments