PML-N, PPP direct activists to join sit-ins over Machh incident

ISLAMABAD: Two major opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday directed their activists to join the ongoing sit-ins across the country in solidarity with the victims of the Machh incident, ARY News reported.

According to the PML-N lawmaker Uzma Zahid Bukhari, the party had decided to attend the sit-ins on the directions of its supremo Nawaz Sharif. PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair Umar said that their political workers will join the sit-ins on Saturday, adding that he himself will attend a sit-in in Karachi tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party has also decided to participate in the ongoing sit-ins across the country. Talking to journalist, PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor said that their lawmakers, provincial ministers and activists will join the sit-ins from tomorrow.

Hazara protestors want PM to assure such incidents won't repeat: Maryam Nawaz

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz had said that the scenes at the Quetta sit-in by the Hazara community against the Machh incident had moved her.

“Every family in Hazara community has its tale of sorrow and grief,” she had said adding that those staging sit-in in Quetta have lost their brothers and sons while some even lost more than one people from their family in Machh tragedy.

“In some families, no male member is left behind after attacks on the community,” she had said adding that she remembered the Karbala incident after the horrific incident.

