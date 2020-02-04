LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has started mulling over to withdraw resignations from the standing committees of the Punjab Assembly, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, in the first phase, the party would withdraw resignation from the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)-II.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incumbent Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi has not approved resignations of the PML-N lawmakers.

The sources within the PML-N further said that any talks with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) would be held if it parts way with the incumbent PTI-led provincial government.

“The PML-Q should take an open view for the in-house change in the province,” they said adding that the party would not allow anyone to use PML-N’s name to blackmail others.

They further said that the PML-N is keeping a close eye on the matters brewing up between the PML-Q and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

On November 14, the PML-N members of the standing committees of Punjab Assembly on Thursday submitted their resignations to the speaker.

These committees of the house have now lost their political repute and running the standing committees with ‘one-wheeling’ could cause a mishap, the PML-N assembly members warned.

PML-N members of the provincial assembly submitted their resignations from the standing committees at the secretariat of the provincial legislature.

According to reports, the party decided to tender resignations from committees to protest against denying Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz’s appointment as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman as well as the non-issuance of production orders of PML-N leaders including Khawaja Saad Rafique.

According to reports, 97 out of 100 members of the standing committees had submitted their resignations to the PML-N leadership.

