PML-N threatens Punjab bureaucracy, establishes monitoring cell

PML-N, Ahsan Iqbal, Punjab bureaucracy,

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday threatened bureaucracy in Punjab province of severe repercussion over taking action against his party men, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Ahsan Iqbal said that they have setup a monitoring cell at the Central Secretariat of the PML-N which would collect data on officials acting against the party.


“We will be receiving details of the officials who are becoming the workers of the government party and taking actions against the PML-N workers,” he said while urging people to send the evidence to the monitoring cell.

Responding to the warning issued to the Punjab bureaucracy, SAPM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill demanded of the Punjab chief secretary to take notice of the warning.

“This should be considered as an interference in the government affairs and a threat to the employees,” he said while demanding the chief secretary to proceed against the PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal under these charges.

