PML-N reaping what it sowed, says Fayyaz Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is reaping what it sowed while it was in power, ARY News reported.

Commenting on the arrest of Ahsan Iqbal, the minister said that the government will not compromise on the ongoing accountability process in the country.

In a statement issued by the Directorate General Public Relations, the minister lauded the decision of Punjab cabinet to make Urdu as the language of curriculum and medium of instruction at primary level in the public sector schools.

He said that providing quality education to the people is among the top priorities of the provincial government.

Read More: Accountability mandatory for country’s stability : PM Imran

Earlier on December 22, terming accountability compulsory for country’s stability, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the government will not stop the accountability process at any cost.

Addressing the special ceremony pertaining to Punjab government’s first 100 days’ performance in Lahore, PM Imran had said the county’s future was in danger until all the corrupt have not been sent to jail.

The PM had said that the previous government had spent half of whole provincial budget on the development of Lahore city alone and added that even funds for labor community were diverted to Lahore.

