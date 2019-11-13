PML-N rejects govt’s conditional permission for Nawaz’s treatment abroad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday rejected the government’s decision that allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for four-weeks against the submission of surety bonds, ARY News reported.

Terming the decision as political revenge, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that party supremo has already fulfilled all legal aspects and deposited surety bonds against his bail in court.

“Asking surety bonds again is like setting up government court above the court,” she said, adding that if anything happens to Nawaz Sharif government will be held responsible.

It must be noted that the federal cabinet’s subcommittee had allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment for four weeks, but after submitting an indemnity bond.

Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday had announced that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, who had appealed for permission, will have to submit an indemnity bond to the tune of around 7 billion rupees to avail the concession.

“The permission will be subject to the Sharif family submitting an indemnity bond to the tune of Rs7-7.5 billion,” said Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem.

He said that Nawaz Sharif has been given one-time permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

