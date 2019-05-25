PML-N wants removal of NAB chief, says Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday blasted the opposition Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) for criticising the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman in the wake of leaked tapes showing purported conversation between him and an unnamed female.

Addressing a press conference, he said the PML-N desired removal of NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal from his post in order to halt filing of references against party leaders.

Responding to a question about the leaked audio and video tapes of the NAB chief, the minister said, “Leave the audio and video aside, see corrupt elements’ screams.” He said this in a reference to PML-N leaders’ reaction to the controversy.

“Look at their past, whenever they find themselves trapped, they target institutions,” he said, claiming Shehbaz Sharif is begging for an NRO-like deal to get scott-free in graft cases filed against him.

Shiekh Rasheed said the PML-N and PPP are responsible for inflation in the country.

Taking aim at former president Asif Ali Zardari, he said the PPP co-chairman too wanted to flee the country like Shehbaz Sharif.

It is noteworthy that PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had yesterday demanded formation of a parliamentary body to probe the controversy and alleged the PM House’s involvement in leaking the audio and videos of the NAB chairman.

