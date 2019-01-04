PML-N submits resolution against Mohmand Dam contract in PA

LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) MPA on Friday submitted a resolution against the Mohmand Dam contract in the Punjab Assembly secretariat.

PML-N lawmaker Hina Pervaiz Butt said in her resolution that the award of the Rs309 billion contract to a firm owned by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood was violation of merit.

“Proposals of other firms were turned down to award the contract to a specific company,” the resolution reads and questions, “Was it not necessary to conduct the bidding process again after disqualification of other firms.”

On Jan 3, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda rejected the PML-N and PPP demand to cancel the contract.

“Those demanding cancellation of the contract are hitching conspiracies. Such elements want to halt the country’s progress by making dams controversial,” he said while speaking to media.

The minister said dams were a lifeline for the country, adding that he wouldn’t budge on the issue of construction of water reservoirs.

“The dam contract was awarded on merit,” he asserted and offered an impartial probe in this regard. “We are not the people who would work for commission.”

On Jan 2, WAPDA Chairman Muzammil Hussain said the Mohmand Dam project was awarded to a joint venture comprising a Chinese company, Gezhouba, and Descon owned by Mr Dawood after fulfilling all legal formalities.

He said all the basic preparations had been made to start the construction work on the project within next two weeks. He added all legal, financial and technical issues concerning the project have been addressed.

Mr Hussain said the government was resolved to provide all necessary resources for completion of the project to ward off water crisis and ensure food security in the country.

Comments

comments