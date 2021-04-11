PML-N will be responsible if PDM break-up: PPP CEC meeting

KARACHI: The Central Executive Committee session of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday decided not to resign from the assemblies, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per sources, the party’s CEC session was chaired by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the party leadership will conclude the CEC meeting tomorrow.

The decisions taken will be announced at 2pm, sources within Bilawal House said.

Sources within the PPP said that the party leadership during the CEC meeting decided that PPP will neither leave PDM nor resign from assemblies.

“PPP will not leave PDM as it made the opposition alliance,” according to sources privy to the details of the meeting.

The participants in PPP’s CEC meeting were of the view that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will be responsible if the opposition alliance – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) breakdown.

The meeting also agreed to expose “elements” trying to destroy PDM.

Later, Bilawal in a tweet confirmed that the PPP’s CEC meeting has been adjourned until tomorrow, said that it will resume in the morning. “Will be addressing the press early tomorrow afternoon,” he added.

PPP CEC meeting has been adjourned until tomorrow morning. Will be addressing the press early tomorrow afternoon IA. pic.twitter.com/EYUCOHyHxG — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 11, 2021

Earlier it emerged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tore up show-cause notice served to his party by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) over Senate opposition leader appointment.

According to sources privy to the details of the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari read the show-cause notice served to PPP by PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting being held here in Karachi.

During the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tore up the show-cause notice of PDM. His act was commended by the party leaders who were present in the CEC meeting, sources confirmed ARY News.

Comments

comments