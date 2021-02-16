ISLAMABAD: Divides have emerged within the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz rank and file over Senate ticket distribution as the sources within intimate party circles tell ARY News that the party has put an end to their chairman Raja Zafar-ul-Haq’s parliamentary career by not letting him contest the impending upper-house polls.

According to the information ARY News has learned from the party sources, ex-Prime Minister and PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has opposed the suggestion of renewing Haq’s senatorship which expires in the outgoing batch in a matter of days, saying political realities have changed now and now there’s no room for him anymore.

The sources claim it is due to the age of Raja Zafar-ul-Haq that his bid to contend for the Senate seat has been disputed. However, the sources also claim that when the PML-N chairman asked for a ticket for his son, this too was turned down.

READ: PTI to emerge victorious in Senate elections, says PM Imran Khan

On the other hand to have happened today, Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed hope that his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would emerge as a victorious party in upcoming Senate elections scheduled to take place on March 3.

The prime minister said this while chairing a meeting of government spokespersons. The meeting discussed the current political situation and the Senate elections, while the spokespersons were briefed on government decisions.

