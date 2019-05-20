PML-N in session to discuss economy, opposition’s move against government

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz began at the Parliament House to discuss the opposition move to launch protest against the government, ARY News reported on Monday.

The major opposition party’s 41 officials attending the meeting at the chamber of the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament House, including Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz, sources said.

The PML-N session is co-chaired by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and seasoned party leader Raja Zafar-ul-Haq.

The meeting will discuss the economic situation of the country and opposition parties move to launch a joint protest against the government.

According to sources, apart of the PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal, party leaders Pervaiz Rasheed, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Tanvir, Abid Sher Ali, Birjis Tahir, Muhammad Zubair, Rana Sanaullah, Sikandar Hayat, Sartaj Aziz, Abdul Qadir Baloch and Mehtab Abbasi have been invited to the meeting.

Khawaja Saad Rafique is also expend to attend the party’s important meeting.

Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooque Haider and Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan region Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman have also been invited and expected to attend the PML-N meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosted an Iftar dinner on Sunday for the leaders of the opposition parties at Zardari House in Islamabad.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had invited the leadership of the major opposition parties, hours after the party’s core committee decided to expedite efforts for an anti-government movement after Eidul Fitr.

The PPP chairman had telephoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, Awami National Party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan and other opposition leaders and invited them to the Iftar dinner.

Sources said that PPP wanted to include maximum opposition parties in the movement against the PTI-led government.

