PML-N should issue notice to Shehbaz Sharif for delaying return: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that instead of issuing show-cause notices to party lawmakers, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should issue a notice to its President Shehbaz Sharif to seek dates for his return to the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said this in a series of messages posted on her Twitter account. “It would have been more appropriate if a show-cause notice is sent from the party to Shehbaz Sharif, rather than the MPAs, who laid the foundation of horse-trading in the country,” she said.

The special assistant said that voices within the party have emerged demanding the return of Shehbaz Sharif from London.

Criticizing the PML-N, the federal government’s spokesperson said that there is no match of the party leaders plundering of the national wealth as their financial status grew with the passage of time as compared to the national economy that suffered losses during their tenure.

“Their financial status grew while they remained in power as compared to the poor of the country,” she said.

“No one could match them as to how they have indebted the nation into foreign loans as they remained busy using TTs to transfer national exchequer’s money abroad,” she blamed adding that the masses got rid of their rule after rising up against them.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that both the PML-N and the opposition parties had a divided narrative. “Their narrative is only aimed at trying to conceal their looted wealth from the NAB,” she said.

“It is evident from the history that PPP and PML-N had only accepted the results that led to their electoral victories,” she said.

