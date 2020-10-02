PML-N in a fix after issuing show cause notices to estranged MPAs

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is in a fix after issuing show-cause notices to its Punjab Assembly lawmakers, who had opposed the party leader Nawaz Sharif and had met with CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources in the Punjab law department, the party is in a difficult situation after the show-cause notice fiasco as they did not have any legal or constitutional standing.

“The show cause notices served after a meeting with the chief minister Punjab has no legal or constitutional standing as any lawmaker could meet him,” they said.

The sources said that disqualification of any provincial lawmaker is not possible unless he defies party’s directives during no-confidence motion, finance bill and vote of confidence for the chief minister during the assembly proceedings.

Moreover, senior PML-N leaders speaking on condition of anonymity said that keeping in view the legal and constitutional position, the top PML-N leadership has also decided to restrict the matter to issuing show-cause only rather than taking any further steps.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N on Thursday expelled five MPAs from the party for meeting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

A delegation of PML-N MPAs, Chaudhry Ashraf Ali, Muhammad Ghiyas Uddin, Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi, Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri and Nishat Daha had called on CM Buzdar on September 29 and assured him of their support to resolve public issues.

Taking strong exception to the lawmakers’ meeting, the PML-N leadership decided to expel them from the party for violating party discipline rules.

Party Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal announced the decision after approval of the PML-N leadership. Their expulsion letters were signed by the party’s Punjab chapter president Rana Sanaullah.

The PML-N also served show-cause notices on four parliamentarians, associated with the party, for staying away from voting on FATF-related bills by remaining absent from a joint session of parliament last month.

Those served notices include Rahila Magsi, Kulsoom Perveen, Dilawar Khan, and Shamim Afridi. They are required to explain their position as to their absence from the crucial parliament session.

