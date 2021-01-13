PML-N announces support for PPP candidates in Sindh by-elections

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday announced that it will support Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) candidates in upcoming by-elections in Sindh where a neck-and-neck contest is expected amid PPP and GDA.

The announcement was made in a joint press conference of PPP and PML-N candidates held in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP leader Nisar Khoro said that ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has destroyed the country in the past two years and they cannot imagine “what would happen in the remaining three years of the PTI government.

On the occasion, PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair Umar also criticised the federal government over rising inflation, unemployment and poverty in the country.

PML-N Sindh Chapter President Shah Muhammad Shah said that it has been decided that all PML-N supporters in Sindh will vote for the PPP candidates in upcoming by-polls.

Read More: ECP issues schedule for by-polls on vacant Sindh Assembly seats

According to the ECP, polling for the PS-52-Umerkot by-election will be held on January 18, while by-election in PS-43 Sanghar and PS-88 Malir will be held on February 16.

The former chief minister, Arbab Ghulam and Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Amir Ali Shah are contesting the election on the PS-52-Umerkot seat which fell vacant due to the death of PPP’s MPA Ali Mardan Shah.

It is pertinent to mention here that the MQM-P delegation last week met with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader and former Sindh chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim and assured him of full support in the upcoming PS-52 Umerkot by-poll.

