PML-N leadership trying to save Talal Chaudhry in ‘harassment’ case: Fayaz Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Sunday claimed that former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Talal Chaudhry harassed the female lawmaker and now PML-N leadership is trying to save him, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the minister claimed that Talal Chaudhry had harassed a woman from his own party and damaged the PML-N’s reputation.

“Organisational restructuring meetings take place in the light of day and not at night,” said Chohan and added that such political meetings at night usually result in injuries.

Fayaz said that police have received calls on 15 from both sides and action would be taken against both PML-N leaders if they had reported the fake incident.

“If the incident reported is fake, then strict action can be taken against both of them,” the minister added.

The provincial information minister said the Punjab government has formed a committee under the supervision of senior Faisalabad police official Abdul Khaliq to investigate the incident.

He further said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will complete its five-year term and the government will hold elections on vacant seats if opposition lawmakers resign.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry was severally injured after he was beaten up by a woman MNA’s brothers for allegedly harassing her.

The former state minister’s left arm had two fractures, for which he underwent a surgery at a private hospital in Lahore.

Earlier today, a fact-finding committee headed by a senior police officer, Abdul Khaliq has visited National Hospital in Lahore to record the statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry.

The police reached National Hospital in Lahore, where Chaudhry was being treated, to record his statement but find an empty hospital room as Talal Chaudhry already left the hospital in a hurry without paying the bill.

The four-member fact-finding committee is being headed by People’s Colony police officer Abdul Khaliq while other members include the Station House Officer (SHO) of Madina Town police station where the scene transpired and the SHO Women Police Farah Batool is also the part of it.

