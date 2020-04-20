PML-N wants govt to tighten lockdown, call NA session on Covid-19 crisis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday called for an emergency session of the National Assembly to make the public aware of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

Had PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif been Punjab’s chief minister, the situation in the province would have been different today, he told a press conference in Islamabad.

Slamming the government, he said it seems to have failed in combating the deadly virus.

Abbasi said the government is busy targeting the opposition even in the face of the pandemic.

“The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) again served a notice to Shehbaz Sharif. What was the hurry,” he questioned, accusing the government of trumping up charges against opposition leaders.

“Whatever is happening with Shehbaz Sharif is malice. This reflects the government’s thinking,” the ex-PM continued.

He said the government has destroyed the country’s politics and economy, questioning NAB’s inaction over the wheat and sugar scam. He called for tightening the lockdown to slow down the spread of the virus.

The ruling party wants to end the lockdown, which betrays its incompetence, he maintained, asking the government to get its act together and seriously ponder lockdown to arrest the spread of the virus.

