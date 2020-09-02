PML-N to transform Karachi into Paris, if given chance: Shehbaz

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday claimed that they would transform Karachi into Paris if his party came to power in the country after winning the next general elections, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Shehbaz Sharif said that he and his party stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Karachi in this difficult time.

On the occasion, he lashed out at the prime minister and the federal government over ignoring the metropolis. The PML-N leader said that Karachi turned into a pond after record-breaking rains but the premier had not visited the city so far.

Read More: Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari agree on summoning APC

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif had met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari during his visit to Karachi.

The top leaders of the major opposition parties had agreed to summon all parties conference (APC). Moreover, a meeting of Rehbar Committee had been summoned on Thursday which would be attended by representatives of 11 opposition parties. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Akram Durrani would chair the forthcoming meeting in Islamabad on Thursday.

