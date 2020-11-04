PML-N urges leaders to donate to party funds

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has launched ‘chanda‘ drive for the smooth running of party affairs, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ‘chanda’ (charity drive) has been launched to meet office expenses and disbursement of the salaries to the employees working in the PML-N secretariat.

As many as 37 provincial leaders of the party have launched the movement to collect Rs.500,000 each for the party.

In this context, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah firstly deposited Rs500,000 in the party fund. Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Rana Arshad, Malik Nadeem Kamran and others have also deposited the funds.

Read more: Clear division within PML-N over ‘anti-state’ statements: PM Imran

Last month, another lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the Punjab Assembly, Jahangir Khanzada, had condemned the narrative of the political party’s supremo for targeting national institutions.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, the MPA had said that all institutions are respectable and no one has the right to speak against state institutions.

Comments

comments