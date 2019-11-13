ISLAMABAD: Pervaiz Rasheed, a close aide of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) representatives will not attend the cabinet sub-committee meeting today.

“We have already presented our stance last night,” the PML-N leader said. “It is unnecessary to repeat our stance again and again,” Pervaiz Rasheed said.

“We have already submitted our point of view to the sub-committee of the cabinet and it is now upon them what they deem proper to recommend,” former information minister in Nawaz Sharif’s federal cabinet said.

According to sources, Sharif family has refuted to submit surety bonds as demanded by the government to pave the way for the removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the exit control list (ECL).

A meeting of a sub-committee of the federal cabinet was held in Islamabad yesterday to decide modalities for removing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL.

During the meeting, Nawaz’s lawyers denied submitting surety bonds for the removal of Nawaz’s name from ECL, added sources.

The meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem where personal physician of the former premier, Dr Adnan Khan and deputy general secretary of the PML-N Atta Tarar appeared before it.

Comments

comments