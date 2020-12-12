Two PML-N workers arrested for bringing lions to Lahore rally

LAHORE: Wild life department of Pakistan has moved on Saturday against at least two of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) workers for bringing in the political rally two lions in violation of Wild Life Act rules, ARY News reported.

Both PML-N workers have now been detained by police and a challan has been submitted against them for violation of wild life rules.

According to the details, a PML-N worker named Imdad brought to the rally a few lions in the trunk of his car for flaunting which according to the rules is a criminal offence.

The department is now probing the sources of these lions brought to the rally and investigating the matter.

READ: Pakistan Democratic Movement denied permission for Lahore rally

Separately today, keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the security concerns, the Lahore administration rejected an application of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) seeking permission to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13.

The opposition alliance had sought permission to hold a public meeting at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan ground on the 13th of December.

The provincial and district intelligence committees said that there was credible information about a terrorist attack at the rally, adding that permission cannot be granted to PDM for the Lahore rally.

