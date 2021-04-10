PML-N’s lawmaker booked in fraud case in Lahore

LAHORE: Police on Saturday registered a case of fraud against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and five others in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the FIR registered at Lahore’s Islampura Police Station, the accused had allegedly prepared a fake attorney letter on the behalf of a woman living abroad and sold a precious plot to a citizen named Abdul Wahab.

Besides PML-N’s MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali, Bashir Khan, Arshid, Nabil Khan and Shahid Mehmood were nominated in the fraud case.

The accused had fraudulently sold the poverty to Abdul Wahab for Rs11 million, read the FIR.

Read More: Treason case registered against PML-N’s Mian Javed Latif

Earlier on March 20, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA, Mian Javed Latif had been booked under a treason case over his anti-state speech.

The case had been registered at the Township Police Station Lahore over the complaint of a citizen named Jameel Saleem. According to the First Information Report (FIR) Javed Latif had deliberately defamed the state institutions and carried out hate speech.

Jameel Saleem had further stated that the statement of the PML-N stalwart created hate between the party and the Pakistan People’s Party workers and he created chaos

Comments

comments