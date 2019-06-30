PML-N’s lawmakers expressed confidence in PM Imran: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers expressed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, FM Qureshi confirmed that PML-N’s MPAs had met with the prime minster on Saturday and said that they all were disheartened due to their party’s narrative and behavior of the leadership. He said that the lawmakers decided to cooperate with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

Rejecting the PML-N’s propaganda, Qureshi said that an elected MPA could not be compelled to meet the prime minister.

The foreign minister said that his innocent ‘friends’ were beating the drums of mid-term elections but they did not know that the country could not afford a new elections within 10 months.

“The current government, at every stage, tried to listen the opposition’s point of view,” FM Qureshi said and added that their leaders were given complete time in the parliament to express their thoughts. He said that the government had listen the oppositions criticism with patience.

The foreign minister said,” The government has proved its majority in the parliament and defeated the opposition in collaboration with its allied parties.”

