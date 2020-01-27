PML-Q local leader gunned down in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) local leader Usman Sheikh has been gunned down on Monday evening in Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

According to police, a suspect, Madad Ali, opened fire on the PML-Q leader due to a monetary dispute, killing him on the spot.

Rescue officials, after being informed, shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. Sources said that the incident took place in the limits of Garjakh police station in Gujranwala.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the murder.

Last year on September 5, a leader of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) and former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA), Parveen Sikandar Gill, had been murdered inside her residence.

Police investigators had reached the crime scene and initiated a thorough probe into the incident.

According to initial reports, the slain leader was residing at the upper portion of her house, whereas, Gill’s brother was living on the ground floor.

Police officials had expressed suspicion of ‘personal enmity’ which led to the murder of the PML-Q leader.

