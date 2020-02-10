PML-Q reposes confidence on PM Imran after successful talks

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Monday reposed its confidence on the Prime Minister Imran Khan as the two sides held successful negotiations to end reservations of the coalition partner, ARY NEWS reported.

A Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) delegation called on the PML-Q leadership at the residence of Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi on Monday, where the two parties agreed to continue cooperation with each other.

Speaking to media after the meeting, the PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi extended his gratitude towards the government’s negotiating team and said that they held an open debate on all issues that were now amicably resolved

He said that the governments had faced challenges in every previous tenure but they would now proceed further on the challenging matters after consultation. “We will resolve all the issues faced by the incumbent government,” he said.

Pervaiz Elahi admitted that a change is witnessed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and they have no doubt on his leadership and struggle in resolving the issues.

He, however, said that they would try to bring improvement in the way things are being dealt with. “We are trying to maintain this coalition until the next general elections,” he said and hoped that this collaboration would even continue after the next polls.

Extending his appreciation towards the PML-Q leadership for allowing them to address the reservations faced by the party, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said that the opponents raised a hue and cry over minor differences with the coalition partners.

“We assure PML-Q leadership that this coalition will continue for the next three years and none of the coalition partners of the PTI-led government is going anywhere,” he said.

“We have resolved our matters after mutual consultation,” he said adding that now issues pertaining to rising inflation in the country would also be resolved soon.

