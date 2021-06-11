PML-Q skips joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI, allied parties

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), the ruling PTI’s ally has skipped the Parliamentary Party meeting of the allied parties, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Ahead of the federal and Punjab budgets, the PML-Q has once aired reservations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Sources say the PML-Q leaders want that their reservations about the development budget to be addressed.

It is learnt that PML-Q MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema had recently demanded that the prime minister should hold a separate meeting with the PML-Q to address their reservations.

Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the Budget for 2021-22, giving a nod to a 10 percent increase in salaries and pensions of the government employees.

The special cabinet meeting headed by Imran Khan and attended by federal ministers, advisers, special assistants, and others approved the Finance Bill 2021 with some amendments in it.

