PML-Q to get another ministry in Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday agreed to give another ministry to its ally party Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in Punjab after reaching an agreement.

According to details, the decision was made during a meeting between PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor House.

Sources said that PML-Q leader Bao Rizwan would take oath as minister on Friday at the Governor House. It was also decided in the meeting that PML-Q disgruntled leader and Punjab Minister of Mines and Minerals Ammar Yasir would withdraw its resignation.

According to sources, the governor assured the PML-Q leader that the provincial government would redress all their issues.

Read More: Grievances within a coalition part of democracy, says Sarwar

Earlier, Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, on January 31, had said complaints within a party or coalition was part of democratic process adding that the grievances of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) will be addressed.

There were speculations about differences of the coalition partner with ruling PTI. The PML-Q lawmakers in Punjab had expressed concerns over some ministers of the government.

