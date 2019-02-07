PML-Q to get another ministry in Punjab
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday agreed to give another ministry to its ally party Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in Punjab after reaching an agreement.
According to details, the decision was made during a meeting between PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor House.
Sources said that PML-Q leader Bao Rizwan would take oath as minister on Friday at the Governor House. It was also decided in the meeting that PML-Q disgruntled leader and Punjab Minister of Mines and Minerals Ammar Yasir would withdraw its resignation.
According to sources, the governor assured the PML-Q leader that the provincial government would redress all their issues.
Read More: Grievances within a coalition part of democracy, says Sarwar
Earlier, Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, on January 31, had said complaints within a party or coalition was part of democratic process adding that the grievances of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) will be addressed.
There were speculations about differences of the coalition partner with ruling PTI. The PML-Q lawmakers in Punjab had expressed concerns over some ministers of the government.