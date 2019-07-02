PML-N to support PPP candidate on NA 205 By-polls: sources

GHOTKI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for NA-205 Ghotki Ali Asghar Malhan to withdraw his nomination papers in favour of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, citing sources, ARY News reported.

NA-205-Ghotki seat was vacant due to the death of Ali Muhammad Mahar on May 21 due to cardiac arrest.

Malhan will make a formal announcement in this regard tomorrow.

In order to give a tough time to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Sindh’s ruling party PPP and the PML-N’s provincial leadership has decided to hold a joint gathering in Ghotki to gain masses support ahead of the by-polls.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro and PML-N Sindh President Syed Shah will attend the gathering.

NA-205 by-polls will be held on July 18, for which arrangements have been finalised by the ECP.

Earlier on June 11, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued polling schedule for NA-205-Ghotki-II.

Read more: PM Imran served show-cause notice over Ghotki visit

The polling on the seat vacant due to death of Ali Muhammad Mahar, the former federal minister will be held on July 18.

Yesterday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Nasir Hussain Shah had tendered his resignation as Provincial Minister to run a by-election campaign for PPP candidate of the constituency.

Shah looks to run an election campaign for the PPP by-election candidate from Ghotki which is illegal according to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct for elected members of National and Provincial Assemblies.

