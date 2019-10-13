PML-N delegation to meet JUI-F chief in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: A three-member delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will meet Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The delegation headed by PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal along with other members including Ameer Muqam and Marriyum Aurangzeb will meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman to apprise him regarding the PML-N’s strategy to participate in the upcoming ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad.

The meeting will be held at 8:00 pm in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had earlier announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement on September 27.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had earlier urged Rehman to delay the march, whereas, Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had said that his party would only extend moral support to the JUI-F cause.

Earlier on October 10, Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif had announced full support of his party for JUI-F’s Azadi March.

The announcement was made in a letter penned by Sharif from the Kot Lakhpat jail to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He extended full support of his party for Fazl’s Azadi march and said the party leaders fully endorse your decision of the march.

