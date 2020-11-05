LAHORE: Punjab jails minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan reassured Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders imprisoned on corruption charges that he will deal with them in line with law, ARY News reported.

In his first interaction with the media after taking new ministerial charge in Punjab, Chohan said there will be no vengeful activity against PML-N leaders, however, he stressed in the same vein, no one will be allowed to turn jails into ‘Shalimar Bagh’ where those serving jail-time will celebrate birthdays.

The now provincial jails minister said he is grateful the prime minister entrusted him with new charge so he can introduce improvements in jails. I have been with the Kaptaan for 14 years now and he knows where and when to employ his players, said Chohan.

He termed himself a falcon of the political world and recited couplets from Allama Iqbal’s collection when asked about the change in his portfolio.

On the prisoner treatment that will now be dispensed in his ministry, he said everything will be according to the law and two special prisoners will not be apportioned special treatment in the jails.

Chohan assumed his new charge of the prison ministry after being removed from the information ministry earlier this week.

According to the details, soon after assuming charge as the provincial prison minister, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan summoned details of the facilities provided to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in Kot Lakhpat prison.

“Eliminating VIP culture from Punjab prisons is amongst my top priority,” he said adding that providing uniform and best facilities to the inmates were his missions during his tenure as the prison minister.

