PMLN setback: senior leaders disown Nawaz’s ‘anti-state narrative’

BANNU: Local leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) renounced on Saturday party supremo Nawaz Sharif’s vitriolic narrative against Pakistan Army, ARY News reported.

Vice president of PML-N from Bannu Malik Imran accompanied by Lucky Marwat region leaders held a press conference today where they announced to disavow party narrative which is against state institutions and tantamount to pushing Pakistan back into regression.

With Anti-army stance of Nawaz Sharif the party workers and supporters are hurt, said Imran. He added that they have been party supporters since ages but never in life, they witnessed anti-state propaganda brewing in the party.

The party supremo Nawaz Sharif will meet the same fate as that of founder Muttahida Qaumi Movement and underlined that senior party leadership remained silent and passive on Nawaz Sharif’s stance which was objectionable.

READ: Ex-PMLN Balochistan chief Qadir Baloch defers decision to join new party

Top leadership including Raja Zafarul Haq, Saad Rafique, Zafar Jhagra, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and Hanif Abbasi have maintained their complete silence in since a long time as these league leaders are pro-democracy and state who want to keep the party afloat.

Our generation stands with Pakistan Army and all the security forces just as much now as it did in the past, he said and noted that when traitors emerge in a country, its development cannot materialize.

Nawaz Sharif and Indian Bharatiya Janata Party speak the same language for Pakistan today.

The huddle to have jumped ship from contemporary leading party narrative included district president Liaquat Khan and general secretary Taj wali, among other members who admittedly opposed PML-N approach.

Comments

comments