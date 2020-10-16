LONDON: Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf while staging their protest on Friday outside Avenfield apartments against the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif face off Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz supporters, ARY News reported.

The confrontation between the two groups turned into an arena of slurs and slogans raised against each party leadership.

Earlier today PTI announced it would stage a protest outside the London office of Hussain Nawaz, from where the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would address the Gujranwala rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We will stage a protest keeping in view the social distancing measures,” said PTI leader Sahibzada Jahangir.

According to details, Nawaz Sharif is set to address the Gujranwala public rally from the studio setup at the office of Hussain in the Avenfield apartments. A number of PML-N activists gathered outside the office of Hussain to express solidarity with the party leader.

READ: PML-N hires security for Nawaz Sharif as PTI set to stage protest in London

The protest by PTI now fights the crowd of PMLN supporters in yelling louder slurs against each other outside the spot as PMLN London office prepares for Sharif’s address.

It may be noted that PML-N made arrangements for the security of the PML-N supremo following the announcements of protest by PTI and hired four bouncers [private security guards] to be deployed outside the office.

The metro police has advised the people attending the protests from either side to maintain social distancing discipline in the midst of COVID-19 case hike in the Great Britain.

Comments

comments