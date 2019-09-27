PML-N senior leader and former legislator Rana Afzal passes away

LAHORE: A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and former legislator, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, has passed away due to cardiac arrest.

PML-N sources said that Rana Afzal suffered from a cardiac arrest yesterday and his health was not recovered. PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the death of Rana Afzal.

The politician was born on February 22 – 1949 in Faisalabad to Major Fazal Muhammad Khan. Afzal received his early education from Dhaka, Bangladesh and completed his B.Sc. degree in electrical engineering from the NED University of Engineering and Technology in 1971 and later got MA degree from the University of Balochistan.

Afzal had also served in the Pakistan Army as a captain from 1971 to 1976. He also served as a member of an executive committee of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and as vice chairman of Water and Sanitation Agency prior to start his political career.

He served as Minister of State for Finance and Economic Affairs in the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi cabinet from December 2017 to May 2018.

Afzal became a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from June 2013 to May 2018. He had been elected as a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Punjab from 1997 to 1999 and again from 2008 to 2013.

