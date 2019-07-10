Over 12 PML-N senators will not vote for opposition: Faisal Javed  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Faisal Javed here on Wednesday revealed that a large number of opposition’s senators were unhappy with the no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and claimed that over 12 lawmakers from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will not cast their votes for the opposition’s nominee, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Faisal Javed said that opposition had disarray among its ranks over the issue hence it would fail to get the desired strength to oust Sanjrani.

The PTI’s senator asked the opposition to retract the no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman to avoid embarrassment.

He said some PML-N lawmakers were technically independent and they could freely exercise their right to vote.

Earlier in the day, Sources had said a session of ‘Rehbar Committee’ comprising leaders of the opposition parties will be held on Thursday in order to finalise name for the new Senate chairman.

Sources had said that the names of senators Mir Kabeer and Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo belonging to the National Party (NP) were under consideration for the top position in the Upper House. The new Senate chairman likely to be nominated from Balochistan province, the sources had said.

