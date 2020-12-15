PML-N senior leader admits quislings in party have weakened it

ISLAMABAD: Acknowledging setbacks conceded by largest opposition party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from within its spheres, senior party leader and lawmaker Mian Javed Latif said Tuesday the party has been weakened now, ARY News reported.

He lamented there are four to -six people amongst party leadership who worked for both sides across the fence, however, noted that PML-N brass is well aware of these elements.

MNA Javed Latif said vice president of PML-N and party supremo’s daughter Maryam Nawaz has indicated an accountability drive within the party wherein to address grievances by party members and to call out those that have sold themselves.

Earlier, he said, senior party member Khawaja Saad Rafique shared his reservations over party quislings and it is due to this that Maryam took this further and decided to carry out an accountability exercise within the party.

It could have been anyone other than Rafique who would feel this reservation, Latif said, adding that he shared his frustration over what he saw happening in the party.

