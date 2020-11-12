Fault lines: PML-N suffers setback as Rawalpindi leader turns ‘rogue’

RAWALPINDI: New divides emerge within Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) rank and file as prime opposition party served a show-cause notice on Thursday to a significant party leader for violating code of conduct, ARY News reported.

Former mayor and PML-N president of Rawalpindi chapter, Naseem Ahmed has reportedly served a show-cause notice to Shakeel Awan for failing to attend workers convention.

The show-cause notice, whose copy has been acquired by ARY News, also underlines Awan’s misbehaviour with the party leadership.

It says the conduct of party member Shakeel Awan is unruly.

READ: Ex-PMLN Balochistan chief Qadir Baloch defers decision to join new party

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this month, PML-N Balochistan chief Abdul Qadir Baloch announced to part ways with the party citing rhetoric against Pakistan Army from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“The only reason I have decided to part ways with the PML-N is its narrative against Pakistan Army,” he said while terming the act as unacceptable for him.

Former chief of PML-N Balochistan chapter Abdul Qadir Baloch claimed on Friday that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has invited him to join their ranks.

