PML-N spokesperson confirms Shehbaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has confirmed that the party president, Shehbaz Sharif, is returning to Pakistan on Sunday early morning in Lahore.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, in her latest statement, claimed that the government and its spokespersons are once again proved liars [after confirmation of Sharif’s return to the country].

She added that the opponents of the political party should find another ‘artificial rhetoric’ in order to continue their negative politics. Aurangzeb alleged that the government has appointed dozens of spokesperson of which many lost their jobs.

The spokesperson confirmed that Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Lahore at 4:50 am on Sunday early morning.

On the other hand, the PML-N president and the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly booked an air ticket of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for his return, however, he has not issued the ticket so far, sources said.

Sources added that the air ticket will be considered as cancelled if not issued till 9:00 am in accordance with the United Kingdom (UK) time.

Earlier on June 6, Suleman Sharif, son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, Shehbaz Sharif had confirmed that his father will head back to Pakistan on June 08 (Saturday).

In his tweet, Suleman said that not only will Shehbaz return by Saturday, but he will also attend the budget session in the National Assembly.

He will be returning to the country after spending 7 weeks in London where he had gone for the purpose of treatment.

It is noteworthy that the accountability court hearing Ashiana Housing case was informed last Tuesday that Shehbaz Sharif will return back home on June 11.

Co-accused Hamza Shehbaz, Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Cheema appeared in Ashiana Housing scandal case.

