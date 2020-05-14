PMLN’s claims ludicrous, PM on the forefront against COVID: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that the PMLN lied through their teeth to the people, ARY News reported.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) made a false claim that the federal government had no clearly defined health policy to deal with novel coronavirus.

Gill rebutted that the only leader with clarity on the matter was the premier Imran Khan.

Gill added that a strict lockdown for a prolonged period was not a remedy to the pathogen.

“Many a countries that opted for the strict lockdown option are now facing a second wave of the coronavirus, Pakistan being a financially weaker country can’t resort to prolonged periods of lockdown, that is not a workable strategy as far as we are concerned,” said Gill.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan has stressed since day one and asked the nation to act vigilantly, smartly and responsibly, Modi, Trump and Boris Johnson all had to backtrack on their initial policies.”

Gill also said that their is nothing conclusive and no one knows how long will the outbreak last, he said that if a time frame was to be determined for the virus to lose steam then the country could devise a strategy for lockdowns.

