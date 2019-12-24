PM’s adviser Dr Zafar pays surprise visit to Pims

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) hospital and reviewed the medical services offered to the patients, ARY NEWS reported.

The special assistant visited child emergency and surgical ward sections of the hospital.

Talking to media after the visit, he said that the doctors and the paramedics should ensure provision of quality medical services to the patients.

“The government is ensuring uninterrupted supply of medicines to all those treated at the hospital,” he said adding that they would ensure a better treatment facility at the hospital.

We will not tolerate any negligence and carelessness on part of the hospital staffers while treating the patients, he said.

Ensuring universal health coverage was the vision of the prime minister and I have vowed to accomplish it, he said.

In August this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a visit to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital where he inquired after the health of patients undergoing treatment in the medical facility.

During the visit, the prime minister was given a briefing on the facilities the hospital boasts and challenges it has been facing to handle a large influx of patients from different cities. He inquired after the health of the patients admitted in different wards of the medical facility.

