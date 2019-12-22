PM’s aide vows to eliminate polio through collaborative efforts

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has expressed the optimism that polio will be eliminated from the country through collaborative efforts.

In a statement, he said during the recently concluded polio eradication campaign, 99 percent target of administering vaccine to children has been achieved. A total of 2,65,000 polio workers took part in the drive, he added.

The special assistant said 111 polio cases have been reported thus far this year, adding significance to the campaign.

According to data, he said, 39.1 million children were administered polio drops to enhance their immunity against the crippling disease.

He said all chief ministers and political parties played their role to make the campaign, which was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan successful.

Dr Zafar Mirza urged religious scholars of all schools of thought to play their part in elimination of the disease.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the Nationwide Polio Eradication Campaign in Islamabad on Dec 13, the prime minister had urged the nation to eradicate polio from the country as it is a ‘matter of shame’ that Pakistan is still among the countries in the world where polio continues to exist.

“It is my humble request to all the mothers watching this event that if you are not reached by our polio team then you should set out to find polio workers and make sure your kids get the polio drops”

“Pakistan is among the very few countries that still have traces of polio, despite numerous successes rendered by polio staff,” said premier while lauding the sacrifices of polio workers.

